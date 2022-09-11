Watch: South Koreans groove to Ram-Leela songs during their thanksgiving festival

Published: Updated On - 02:11 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: It is always heart-warming to see foreigners embracing the Indian dance and song. Well, there have been several reels of people from abroad dubbing our dialogues and dancing to our songs, and this video of South Koreans dancing to Ram-Leela songs is now trending on the internet.

In the clip that has gone viral, a group of South Korean men and women can be seen grooving to the songs from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. In the beginning of the video, a group of women in traditional attires can be seen dancing to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol.’ The stage was soon occupied by men in ethnic wear as they aced the hook steps of ‘Tattad Tattad’ song from the film as well.

Shared by an Instagram user named Swarnim, the video has already garnered over one million views with netizens showering their love in the comments section. “This is so amazing,” said a user, and “Indian songs and choreography have their own swag,” commented the other.

According to the caption, the men and women were dancing at the pre-celebrations of the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as ‘Chuseok’ at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). It is also called ‘Hangavi,’ which means mid-autumn festival or harvest moon festival, said the caption of the post.