Watch: Video of train ramming into truck goes viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:51 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: A video has been going viral on social media that shows a train ramming into the truck. According to officials concerned, the incident took place on Tuesday near the Siddeshwar railway crossing in Bidar district of Karnataka.

At around 2:00 pm, a private DCM vehicle with excess speed ran into the closed level crossing gate situated between Halbarga and Bhalki and came onto the tracks. The driver was unable to clear the truck from the tracks as it encountered mechanical problems.

As the train had already left the previous section and was approaching the level crossing gate, the alert Gateman V. V. Rangaiah ran against the approaching train to alert the incoming train’s loco pilot with the banner flag.

On sighting the signal from the Gateman, the Loco Pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and was able to control the speed to less than 10 kmph leading to the train dashing the obstructed truck at regulated speed and the train coming to a halt.

No casualties or injuries to any person were reported.

