Watch: Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gaami’ trailer a visual treat; out now

Gaami, an adventure drama, written and directed by Vidhyagar Kagita, is set to be released on March 8

By Saki Published Date - 29 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Gaami, an adventure drama, written and directed by Vidhyagar Kagita, is set to be released on March 8. The film was hugely crowdfunded and produced by Karthik Sabareesh. V Celluloid is presenting the film. The makers released the trailer for the film today, and one can only call it ‘Incredible’.

Gaami stars Vishwak Sen as an orphan who lives with Aghoras and fights with a rare condition where he can never experience human touch. After leaving his clan, he is suggested by a sage to reach the Himalayas and grab a rare flower that is available every 36 years to treat any conditions of the human touch. Interestingly, destiny also plays a huge role in his life, where his condition and pain are threaded with the lives of two other characters, a Devadasi and a Scientist.

Gaami is truly a rare visual spectacle that Indians can experience. Every visual in the trailer reflects the standards at the international level, and the credit completely goes to the visionary Vidhyagar and the cinematographer Vishwanath. The VFX and DI teams equally need big applause. Achieving this kind of big-screen output on a small budget, and that too with the crowdfund, is a rare feat in Indian cinema.

Vishwak Sen’s transformation and presentation for the role, and that too six years ago, are truly worthy of a standing ovation. His efforts are marvelous.

On a whole, Gaami is superiorly adventurous, ambitious, and of course, an awaiting movie ever since its trailer release.