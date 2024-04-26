| We Will Implement Ucc In Entire Country It Is Modi Ki Guarantee Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Amit Shah accused the Congress of playing appeasement politics by encouraging the reform of personal laws.

By IANS Published Date - 26 April 2024, 04:03 PM

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, April 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Assuring that it is a ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ (PM Modi’s guarantee), Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the government led by the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

“Rahul Baba, do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as the BJP is there, we will not allow personal law to be brought in. This country will run on a Uniform Civil Code. This is the soul of our Constitution, we have just brought UCC in Uttarakhand. This is Modi ji’s guarantee, we will implement UCC across the country,” Amit Shah told the gathering.

He also mentioned that the Congress used to threaten that there would be a bloodbath if Article 370 is removed, but not a single incident has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since its abrogation.

“It’s been five years since Article 370 was removed… Forget about bloodshed, not a single stone was pelted. This is the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, and not the Congress government,” he said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna on BJP’s symbol for the first time. Scindia contested the last Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket and lost against BJP’s K.P. Yadav in 2019. One year later, Scindia along with his 22 loyalist MLAs joined the BJP.