Webseries Review: Trisha marks OTT debut with stellar performance in ‘Brinda’

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 2 August 2024, 05:33 PM

“Brinda,” written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and co-written by Padmavathi Malladi, begins with a young girl escaping from a superstitious village that wants to sacrifice her.

This girl grows up to be Brinda (Trisha), now a sub-inspector in police, posted in a station required to have a female officer as a mandate. Despite initial resistance from her misogynistic senior and indifferent colleagues, Brinda proves herself as a competent and methodical investigator.

The series excels in showing Brinda’s investigative work. When a body is found in a river, while others dismiss it as a suicide, she identifies it as a murder. Her thorough approach, involving research, interviews, and forensic analysis, sets the tone for a captivating wait-and-see policy over eight episodes.

This detailed and realistic depiction of police work is a refreshing change from typical crime dramas where clues are easily found.

The dynamics between Brinda and her colleague Sarathi (Ravindra Vijay) add depth to the story. Sarathi, a mix of sensitivity and complexity, becomes a crucial ally to Brinda. Their relationship, free from forced romantic undertones, strengthens the storyline. Another notable character is Anand (Indrajith Sukumaran), who becomes Brinda’s confidant, adding another layer to the investigation.

“Brinda” is not just an enigma but also a maze. The series explores the motivations of the characters, especially the killer. This focus on the ‘why’ rather than just the ‘who’ keeps the audience engaged and invested in the story-line.

Visually, the series is impressive, with striking cinematography and a memorable soundtrack by Shakthikanth Karthik. The atmosphere created by these elements enhances the viewing experience, making the series a visually compelling one.

However, the series does have its drawbacks. Certain bits involving Brinda’s family feel unnecessary and detract from the main narrative.

Multiple flashes of her past also seem a bit disengaging, as if meddling the main story. Despite minor issues, the series maintains its grip on the audience with its well-crafted suspense and character arcs.

Trisha delivers a standout performance showcasing Brinda’s strength and vulnerability. Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami are also excellent in their roles, adding credibility to the series. Indrajith Sukumaran, a star in Malayalam movies, deserved more screen space.

In conclusion, “Brinda” is a compelling crime thriller that combines strong performances, detailed investigation, and a focus on character motivations. Despite some narrative detours, it remains an engaging and visually impressive series which can be your go to series for the weekend.

The series also marks the debut of Trisha Krishnan on OTT.

‘Brinda’ is now streaming on Sonyliv in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.