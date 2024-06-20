| Weekend Guide Mark Your Calendars For These Exciting Events In Hyderabad

Weekend guide: Mark your calendars for these exciting events in Hyderabad

Here’s a roundup of curated activities for you to make the most of it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 02:45 PM

Hyderabad: From a vibrant pop-up shop to musical performances, the city is buzzing with a variety of engaging events this weekend. Here’s a roundup of curated activities for you to make the most of it.

Ritviz Live Performance:

Catch singer and songwriter Ritviz live, accompanied by the musician Gaurav Mehta, for an unforgettable musical evening.

When: June 21, at 8 pm

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Bookgasm:

Join fellow bibliophiles at the book lover’s gathering for an evening of conversations, icebreakers, games, and bookish fun. The event allows you to connect with other book lovers, share your favorite reads, and participate in a book exchange.

When: June 20 to July 2, 6 to 8 pm

Where: The Gallery Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Photo Embroidery Workshop:

Discover a unique artistic experience as you learn the basics of embroidery and master five different types of stitches. Create one-of-a-kind embroidery on a photo—bring your old photos or use an instant photo print provided at the workshop.

When: June 22, 4.30 pm

Where: The POP Studio by People of Prints, Gandipet

Registrations: Book My Show

Somas M&Ms: The Music & Mind Series:

Dive into the connection between music and the mind with the Music & Mind Series. The first session will cover basics of harmonies, ear training with traditional Indian music, and an interactive exchange of ideas.

When: June 22, at 4 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Colouring Workshop:

Experience a fun bonding experience with your little ones at a nature-inspired indoor playground perfect for families and friends. Spend quality time together and create beautiful memories that will last forever!

When: June 23, 3 to 5 pm

Where: The Kidz District, Nanakramguda

Registrations: Contact +91 88858 87999

The Little Woman Pop-shop:

Celebrate and empower female entrepreneurs at this women-centric pop-up event featuring shopping, food, drinks, music, art, and workshops. Explore locally crafted goods, participate in interactive sessions, and enjoy inspirational talks by successful women leaders.

When: June 23, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Kondapur

Registrations: Paytm Insider