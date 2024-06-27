Shamshabad leopard scare: Images of wild cat captured

Five days ago, forest officials had installed camera traps and two cages following concerns raised by villagers about a leopard moving around in the region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:10 AM

Hyderabad: Camera traps that were installed at different locations in Ghansmiyaguda of Shamshabad mandal following a leopard scare, have captured images of a wild cat, bringing a sense of relief among the villagers.

Five days ago, forest officials had installed camera traps and two cages following concerns raised by villagers about a leopard moving around in the region. A few stray dogs and a calf suffered bite injuries and locals presumed it to be a leopard attack.

After scanning the area, forest officials said there were no pug marks or any leopard scat was detected in the region. However, patrolling, especially during nights, was intensified since the last five days.

“Since the images of a wild cat were captured by the camera traps, we will continue the patrolling for a few more days. We do not want to take any chances, the camera traps and cages will also remain in the same places,” said a forest official.