Weekend guide: Spark your weekend with coffee fest, dinoverse, and more

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a culture enthusiast, or someone looking for hands-on activities, there’s something for everyone in the city this week. Here’s a rundown of must-attend events from September 13-16 that promise to keep your weekend buzzing!
The Indian Coffee Festival:
Gear up for the grandest celebration of coffee at The Indian Coffee Festival! Coffee lovers can dive into a sensory journey filled with rich aromas, tasting sessions, and expert talks, all accompanied by live music. The festival also offers fun activities for all ages.
When: September 13-15
Where: Convention Center JHCS, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
PonnONAM:
Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Kerala with a grand Sadhya feast featuring over 20 traditional dishes, accompanied by live performances from a folk band and cultural displays that encapsulate the essence of Kerala.
When: September 14, 11 am
Where: Malabari’s The Kerala Kitchen, Gachibowli
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Moon Lamp Workshop:
If you’re in the mood for something creative, head to the Moon Lamp Workshop and get a chance to craft your very own glowing moon lamp. It’s a relaxed, hands-on activity perfect for unwinding with a cup of coffee in a cozy café setting.
When: September 15
Where: Rium café, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Read Between The Lines by Naveen Richard:
For comedy lovers, Naveen Richard is bringing his signature family-friendly humor to the stage. Get ready for an evening filled with lighthearted jokes and stories that are sure to leave you in splits.
When: September 15
Where: District 150, Madhapur
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Dinoverse:
Step into the majestic era of dinosaurs with Dinoverse, a one-of-a-kind thematic décor experience. This immersive journey through time offers a captivating display of prehistoric life.
When: September 13-16
Where: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Dramatherapy workshop:
Discover new aspects of yourself through the transformative power of drama at the ‘Dramatherapy’ workshop. Engage in creative theatre exercises designed to encourage self-expression and uncover personal narratives in a supportive environment. No acting experience is necessary.
When: September 15, 2.30 pm
Where:Thespian Therapist, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Daastan-e-Dil:
Perfect for lovers of poetry and ghazals, this event blends soulful verses with live music, creating an immersive, emotional experience that touches the heart.
When: September 15, 5 to 6.30 pm
Where: So the Sky Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider