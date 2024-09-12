| Weekend Guide Spark Your Weekend With Coffee Fest Dinoverse And More

Weekend guide: Spark your weekend with coffee fest, dinoverse, and more

Whether you're a coffee connoisseur, a culture enthusiast, or someone looking for hands-on activities, there’s something for everyone in the city this week

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 12 September 2024, 03:40 PM

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a culture enthusiast, or someone looking for hands-on activities, there’s something for everyone in the city this week. Here’s a rundown of must-attend events from September 13-16 that promise to keep your weekend buzzing!

The Indian Coffee Festival:

Gear up for the grandest celebration of coffee at The Indian Coffee Festival! Coffee lovers can dive into a sensory journey filled with rich aromas, tasting sessions, and expert talks, all accompanied by live music. The festival also offers fun activities for all ages.

When: September 13-15

Where: Convention Center JHCS, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

PonnONAM:

Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Kerala with a grand Sadhya feast featuring over 20 traditional dishes, accompanied by live performances from a folk band and cultural displays that encapsulate the essence of Kerala.

When: September 14, 11 am

Where: Malabari’s The Kerala Kitchen, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Moon Lamp Workshop:

If you’re in the mood for something creative, head to the Moon Lamp Workshop and get a chance to craft your very own glowing moon lamp. It’s a relaxed, hands-on activity perfect for unwinding with a cup of coffee in a cozy café setting.

When: September 15

Where: Rium café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Read Between The Lines by Naveen Richard:

For comedy lovers, Naveen Richard is bringing his signature family-friendly humor to the stage. Get ready for an evening filled with lighthearted jokes and stories that are sure to leave you in splits.

When: September 15

Where: District 150, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Dinoverse:

Step into the majestic era of dinosaurs with Dinoverse, a one-of-a-kind thematic décor experience. This immersive journey through time offers a captivating display of prehistoric life.

When: September 13-16

Where: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Dramatherapy workshop:

Discover new aspects of yourself through the transformative power of drama at the ‘Dramatherapy’ workshop. Engage in creative theatre exercises designed to encourage self-expression and uncover personal narratives in a supportive environment. No acting experience is necessary.

When: September 15, 2.30 pm

Where:Thespian Therapist, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Daastan-e-Dil:

Perfect for lovers of poetry and ghazals, this event blends soulful verses with live music, creating an immersive, emotional experience that touches the heart.

When: September 15, 5 to 6.30 pm

Where: So the Sky Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider