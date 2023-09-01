| West Bengal Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Bodai Industrial Area

By ANI Published Date - 11:16 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

North 24 Parganas: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bodai Industrial area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas on Friday evening.

According to the officials, one fire tender is present at the spot to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Thursday a fire broke out at the steel melting shop of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday evening, an official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the police.

According to Inspector Srinivas Rao, liquid iron spilt on the ground after the lifting ladle broke down, which caused the fire.

Fire tenders from the steel plant immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, he said.