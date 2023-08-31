Deadly Manila house fire claims lives of 15 people

According to Xinhua news agency, the Bureau reported that three individuals managed to survive the fire, which started at approximately 5:30 a.m. and was extinguished by firefighters nearly three hours later.

By IANS Published Date - 09:40 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

Manila: At least 15 people were killed in a fire that gutted a house in Manila on Thursday, the Philippines‘ Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The Bureau said three others survived the fire that broke out at around 5.30 a.m., which firefighters put out nearly three hours later, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims include household members and workers.

The house was situated in the capital region’s Quezon City.