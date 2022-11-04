What does it take to cast for an epic film like ‘Brahmāstra’, director Ayan Mukerji explains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country – not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create.

Hyderabad: The path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, is exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards.

Sharing insights into putting together the perfect ensemble for this path-breaking film, Ayan Mukerji said, “When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country – not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create. I am very grateful to the entire cast for that support. It has made ‘Brahmāstra’ what it is today.”

The director also shared how his working relationship with Ranbir Kapoor played a part in the making of the film. “He has been a true partner in this journey. He was the first person I told when the idea came to me. Outside the film, and contributing as an actor, and a producer on ‘Brahmāstra’, he is family. Someone who will always support me. Ranbir’s involvement is paramount! In my work, in my life, in my career, and definitely in ‘Brahmāstra’ and its journey ahead,” he said.

This never-seen-before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.