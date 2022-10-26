Mouni Roy about playing Junoon in ‘Brahmastra: Part One–Shiva’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Viewers can live and relive the grand experience in their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the digital premiere of ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, Mouni Roy, who plays the fierce yet powerful Junoon in the Astraverse, spoke about receiving heartfelt appreciation for her antagonistic character in the action-adventure fantasy film.

“I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way. There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is – which is very exciting,” said the star who won the hearts of viewers.

“It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan Mukerji for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character,” she added.

Catch the Ayan Mukerji directorial exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4 onwards. It is your second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience in their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.