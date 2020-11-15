What is a government?

While all types of organisations have governance, the term government is used more specifically, to refer to the approximately 200 independent national governments and those within these nations

A government is the system or group of people governing an organised community, often a State and a country.

While all types of organisations have governance, the term government is used more specifically, to refer to the approximately 200 independent national governments and those within these nations.

The Government can be any of these — monarchy, aristocracy, timocracy, oligarchy, democracy, theocracy and tyranny — depending on how a political power is obtained, with the two main forms being electoral contest and hereditary succession.

The word government comes from the Greek verb kubernáo. It is not known when the phenomenon of government developed. However, history does record the formations of early governments. About 5,000 years ago, the first small city-states appeared.

By the third to second millenniums BC, some of these had developed into larger governed areas — Sumer, Ancient Egypt, the Indus Valley Civilization, and the Yellow River Civilization.

The development of agriculture and water control projects were a catalyst for the development of governments. On occasion a chief of a tribe was elected by various rituals or tests of strength to govern his tribe, sometimes with a group of elder tribesmen as a council. At the end of the 17th century, the prevalence of republican forms of government grew. The Soviet Union was the first large country to have a Communist government. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, liberal democracy has become an even more prevalent form of government.

In the 19th and 20th century, there was a significant increase in the size and scale of government at the national level. This included the regulation of corporations and the development of the welfare state. All governments have an official or ideal form. India is India is a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic”, the United States is a constitutional republic, while the former Soviet Union was a socialist republic and countries such as China and Cuba are the examples of communist countries. Indian President is the head of the State and exercises his or her power directly or through officers subordinate to him.

