What is the turnover ratio?

The turnover ratio is a metric that measures the frequency with which the securities within an investment portfolio are bought and sold over a specific period. It tells us how often the fund manager buys or sells the securities in the portfolio.

How do you calculate the turnover ratio?

To calculate the turnover ratio, we need two pieces of information: the minimum value of securities bought or sold during the period and the fund’s average assets under management (AUM) during the same period. The turnover ratio is then obtained by dividing the minimum securities traded by the average AUM.

Usually, the time horizon is considered to be monthly or annually. The stock and the AUM must be calculated from the same time horizon.

Formula:

Turnover Ratio = Minimum securities bought or sold / Average AUM of the fund.

Let’s walk through an example to demonstrate how to calculate the turnover ratio:

Suppose an equity fund purchased stock worth ₹20 lakhs and sold the stocks worth ₹30 lakhs. The average AUM of the equity fund across the year was ₹1 crore.

To calculate the turnover ratio, we divide the minimum securities traded by the average AUM:

Turnover Ratio = ₹20,00,000 / ₹1,00,00,000

Turnover Ratio = 0.2 or 20%.

In this example, the turnover ratio for the investment fund is 20%. This means that, on average, the fund buys or sells securities equivalent to 20% of its average AUM during the given period.

Remember, the turnover ratio is typically expressed as a percentage. It allows investors to assess the level of trading activity within the fund.

How does the turnover ratio vary for different funds?

The turnover ratio provides valuable insights into a fund manager’s investment strategy and can impact various aspects of a mutual fund. A low turnover ratio indicates a buy-and-hold strategy, where the fund manager has confidence in the selected securities and holds them for a fixed time horizon.

This approach results in lower transaction costs and a low expense ratio. However, it’s important to note that the fund category can also influence the turnover ratio.

Equity vs Debt Funds

Equity fundsengage in more active trading due to the volatile nature of the stock market, aiming for higher returns. The fund manager can continuously trade stocks to meet the desired rate of return. This results in a higher turnover ratio for equity funds.

Furthermore, small-cap equity or new funds have a higher portfolio turnover ratio, as these funds exhibit higher volatility and greater price fluctuations. Additionally, new funds may need to adjust their portfolios more frequently as they establish their investment strategy and seek out promising opportunities.

Arbitrage fundsare a specific category that engages in arbitrage strategies, primarily focusing on equity-related instruments such as stocks, derivatives, and options. These funds aim to take advantage of price inefficiencies in different markets or securities. Due to their specific investment approach, arbitrage funds can have turnover ratios that usually exceed 100%.

Debt funds, which focus on fixed-income securities, have lower turnover ratios. Lower turnover ratios reflect a more stable income-focused approach. Investors should consider their goals and risk tolerance when choosing between equity and debt funds.

Active vs Passive Funds

Passive mutual funds aim to replicate the composition and performance of a benchmark index. As a result, the fund manager engages in minimal trading activity, leading to a low turnover ratio. These funds have low expense ratios due to their passive nature.

In contrast, active mutual funds follow an active investment strategy where the fund manager buys and sells securities to capitalise on market opportunities. This aggressive trading activity results in a higher turnover ratio and, subsequently, a higher expense ratio. Funds with dynamic asset allocation tend to have higher expense ratios due to their active approach.

How do we interpret if the turnover ratio is low/high?

The interpretation of whether the turnover ratio is low or high depends on the context of the fund being considered. Here are some factors to consider when interpreting the turnover ratio:

Factors Low Turnover Ratio High Turnover Ratio Types of funds Debt funds: Passively managed funds such as index funds. Actively managed funds engaged in more equity investments and frequently traded securities Investment horizon Funds with a long-term investment horizon Funds with short-term investment horizon Investment goals Funds with goals of income generation Funds with goals of capital appreciation Investment strategy Funds with buy and hold strategy Funds invest in volatile markets

The level of turnover ratio can also vary based on market conditions. Fund managers may hold tight during volatile periods and maintain a low turnover ratio. However, during market rallies, managers may engage in more trading, increasing the turnover ratio to maintain ideal portfolio returns.

The assessment of a turnover ratio as “good” or “bad” depends on various factors, including the fund manager’s ability to generate high returns. A high turnover ratio can be justified if it leads to superior performance, while a low turnover ratio may be suitable for investors seeking stability and lower costs. Evaluating a fund’s performance, expenses, and individual investment objectives is crucial in understanding the impact of the turnover ratio.

What factors are affected by the turnover ratio?

The turnover ratio directly affects the fund’s expenses, primarily through transaction costs associated with buying and selling securities.

Higher turnover ratios increase these costs, as each transaction incurs expenses such as brokerage commissions and bid-ask spreads. Consequently, funds with higher turnover ratios tend to have higher expense ratios, which can impact investors’ returns.

Conclusion

The turnover ratio is a key indicator for assessing mutual fund investments, revealing a fund’s trading frequency, management style, and potential costs. By understanding this metric and considering their individual goals and risk tolerance, investors can choose funds that align with their financial strategies. Whether opting for a steady, low-turnover option or a dynamic, high-turnover fund, knowledge of this ratio empowers investors to make informed decisions and navigate the world of mutual funds with confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the primary purpose of the turnover ratio?

The turnover ratio measures the frequency with which the securities within an investment portfolio are bought and sold over a specific period. It helps investors understand the level of trading activity and the fund manager’s investment strategy.

Why might an investor prefer a fund with a low turnover ratio?

Investors might prefer a low turnover ratio because it often implies a buy-and-hold strategy, which can result in lower transaction costs and a more stable investment approach. This can be ideal for long-term investors seeking stability and lower expenses.

Can a high turnover ratio be a sign of good fund performance?

Not necessarily. While a high turnover ratio can indicate active management and potential opportunities for higher returns, it also brings higher costs.

How does the turnover ratio affect the fund’s expense ratio?

Higher turnover ratios typically lead to higher transaction costs, which can increase the fund’s expense ratio. These costs can reduce investor returns over time.

Are there specific types of funds that usually have high turnover ratios?

Yes, equity funds, especially small-cap and new funds, often have high turnover ratios due to higher market volatility and the need for frequent adjustments.

