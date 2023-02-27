What’s the drug that is turning people into zombies?

And if the latest news coming out of the USA is to be considered, there are actual zombies that people spotted on the roads of Philadelphia. Courtesy, a zombie-making drug called Xylazine.

By IANS Published Date - 03:10 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Pale skin, random cut wounds, walking stiff, and blood that dried up – this is what one would imagine a zombie to look like. How do we know that? Because that is what they looked like in the movies.

Multiple video clips resurfaced on the internet, which show people on the streets that are unable to stand upright or walk properly. And according to the latest reports, the reason behind people acting like that is Xylazine.

It is a depressant that also acts as a sedative and a painkiller. But it is important to note that this drug is not cleared for human usage. It has been approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration only for use in animals.

The drug can cause dry mouth, drowsiness, hypertension, reduced heart rate, coma, respiratory depression, and dysrhythmia. An increased dosage can also be life-threatening.

Although it is not clear how the drug came up on the market, so much so that it is being widely used, the US is now recording an increased number of deaths caused by this drug.