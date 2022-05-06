When Harish Rao caught Raja Singh offguard

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, who usually is vocal when it comes to criticising initiatives of the State government, was left tongue-tied at the Koti ENT Hospital on Friday when patients started appreciating the services at the tertiary healthcare facility in the presence of Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Visiting the hospital for the foundation stone laying function of an integrated healthcare facility, Harish Rao made it a point to take the BJP leader along with him and started interacting with patients, who in turn appreciated the facilities available at the hospital.

“Raja Singhji, please listen to the feedback of the patients,” Harish Rao said in jest to the BJP MLA, who in turn appeared to agree with the sentiments of the patients.

“Raja Singhji always takes the opportunity to criticise the Health department in the Legislative Assembly. Today you heard praise about the department from patients and now, you must also praise the Health department in the Assembly,” Harish Rao said, instantly drawing laughter from Singh and also a round of applause from Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, local party leaders and health officials who were accompanying them.