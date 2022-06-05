When Salaar met Rocky in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Hombale Films ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has broken a lot of records at the box office. Even after a month of the film’s release, the monster hit is continuing its victory run at the box office. While most filmmakers and actors celebrate the success within few weeks of its release, the makers of ‘KGF’ always prefer to be sure of the success before celebrating.

This time as well, Vijay Kiragandur founder of Hombale Films hosted the success bash only after 50 days of movie’s release and made sure this event becomes the most talked about event of Bengaluru. The success bash was attended by all the ‘KGF’ members and everyone made their grand presence felt at the evening.

Few would have known that when the actors of Karnataka film industry gathered at the High Lounge in World Trade Center, that they would be treated with the presence of Prabhas. The Rebel Star flew all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru specially to celebrate 50-day celebrations of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and director Prashanth Neel’s birthday. Everyone was taken by surprise at the party when the ‘Baahubali’ arrived.

The superstar is currently roped in by the Sandalwood production house for their next mega venture titled ‘Salaar’. The movie is being directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Films.

The party had who’s who of the Sandalwood industry, artists, filmmakers and movie distributor Anil Thadani also graced the party with his presence. The entire star cast of ‘KGF’ series was there at the event with Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty taking the lead. A large number of family and friends also attended the event.

