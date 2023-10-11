“Whenever we win medals it boosts our confidence”: Avinash Sable

Indian athlete Avinash Sable was felicitated by the Indian army for winning two medals including gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

New Delhi: Indian athlete Avinash Sable was felicitated by the Indian army for winning two medals including gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and said that winning medals boosts the confidence of an athlete.

“I felt very good after winning two medals. I won the gold medal in the Men’s 3000m and silver in the 5000m… I didn’t have that much experience in the 5000m. But still, I managed to win medals in both events… Whenever we win medals it boosts our confidence… Now we have to win medals in bigger events… For the upcoming Paris Olympics, we have to train ourselves better…Indian Army gave me the chance to join the sports,” Avinash told ANI.

Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, honoured the personnel for their remarkable performances in the 19th Asian Games.

Expressing “profound pride” at the performance of sportspersons from the army, General Pande said, “It was good to see Indian sportspersons also performing remarkably in sporting events such as rowing and sailing. They played for the flag and brought us medals. We are incredibly proud of our sportspersons.”

The Indian contingent accomplished its target of ‘Iss Baar, 100 Paar’ with a haul of 107 medals at the Asian Games — 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze. Of these, the athletes from the army accounted for 20 medals, comprising 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 10 Bronze. Avinash clinched a silver in the men’s 5000m, his second medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after he previously broke the Games Record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event, clinching a gold medal.

The star 3000m steeple chaser on June 16 also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the Silesia Diamond League meet Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds and breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin. Sable finished sixth in the meet.