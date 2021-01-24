Wild elephant tramples woman tourist to death in Kerala

The woman, Shahana, a college lecturer hailing from Kannur, had come to the resort with two family members and they were staying in a tent, when the animal attacked.

By | Published: 12:12 pm

Wayanad: A 26-year old woman tourist from Kerala was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a remote resort at Meppadi in Wayanad district, police said.

The shocking incident occurred around 8 PM at the Rain forest resort on Saturday.

The woman, Shahana, a college lecturer hailing from Kannur, had come to the resort with two family members and they were staying in a tent, when the animal attacked.

The resort is located on the forest fringe and the area is frequented by wild elephants.

Upon hearing the trumpeting sound of a wild elephant, the victim and two others came out of their tent and were attacked, police said.

While two others managed to run away to safety, the woman was killed.

Though the woman was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Wayanad district Collector, Adeela Abdulla, visited the resort and has sought a report from the tahsildar.