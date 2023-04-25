Wild Saala from Akhil’s Agent is a complete mess

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Wild Saala is the latest song from the album of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for this particular song in Agent. So far, Hip Hop has not impressed the Telugu audience with any of the songs from the album. Today, the makers of Agent released the fourth single, Wild Saala from the film with Bheem’s composition.

It features Urvashi Rautela as the special attraction. But even she could not save the song from being a disaster. The song looks like a complete mess. The music is not attractive either. The director Sudheer Varma even failed to present Urvashi Rautela beautifully. He could not make use of her wild elegance in this song.

The song hints at being a background song in the film during the action sequences. The song’s video composition hints at it. Raghuram penned the lyrics for the song and Sravana Bhargavi gave the vocals.

Agent is going to be released in theatres on April 28. The film will have a global release in the languages of Telugu and Malayalam. Agent is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Surender Reddy. AK Entertainments produced the film. Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead. Mammootty plays a prominent role.

Akhil will be seen as a notorious, brave and wild RAW agent in this film.

– Kiran