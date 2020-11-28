Will further develop Ranga Reddy Nagar: Corporator

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Nagar division TRS candidate B Vijayashekar Goud on Saturday said that people were in complete distress during the Congress rule. “Hyderabad was plagued with problems, agitations and dharnas. That was the scenario before. But after the TRS came to power, the face of the city changed with growth and infrastructure,” he said while addressing an election rally.

The TRS candidate said colonies were neglected by the previous governments. But under TRS, residential colonies got a facelift with development taking the centrestage in the past six years. Vijayashekar Goud said problems were being resolved gradually with Minister KT Rama Rao taking special interest in releasing funds from time to time, thus ensuring development of basthis and slums in the city.

In 2016, Vijayashekar Goud won on the TRS ticket with a majority of 8,600 votes against the rival Congress.

“Drinking water problems, open drains, power outages and uneven bumpy roads, name it, every problem in localities got addressed. LED street lights have improved considerably in the division. With the co-operation of TRS leaders, MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC Shambipur Raju, development activities have been taken up by spending Rs 60 crore in Ranga Reddy Nagar alone,” he said.

Ranga Reddy Nagar was earlier part of old Quthbullapur municipal division. After the re-organisation of GHMC circles in 2016, Ranga Reddy Municipal division was formed. Goud asserted that the TRS took up various development works besides the promises made in the election manifesto. He further stressed that he would develop Ranga Reddy Nagar by providing road connectivity with Prashanth Nagar if elected to power this time in the GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .