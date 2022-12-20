Will Musk actually quit?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion only to be asked to quit as the platform’s head in a poll. But who’s to blame, he himself initiated the poll.

On Monday, Musk announced the poll on Twitter. It wasn’t about whether he should reinstate another banned personality on the platform, rather it was to decide his own fate.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he wrote, and gave two options to choose from, ‘Yes’ and ‘No’.

While Musk doing something as outrageous as this is not a surprise anymore, the results of the poll did raise some eyebrows. But what drove him to ask the question in the first place?

In what was seen as a regressive move by the Twitter CEO, twitterati condemned Musk banning journalists critical of him. Following which, he restored their accounts. Additionally, around the same time, the platform also gave out a stringent warning to accounts promoting other social media platforms on Twitter for free.

It is safe to say that users pushed back on some policy changes made by Musk and the tension was quite apparent on the platform. Reacting to which Musk tweeted, “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

But Musk being himself dragged the issue and popped a question that no straight-thinking CEO ever would. And, 57.5 per cent of the 17,502,391 users who took part in Musk’s poll voted ‘Yes’. Put another way, the majority of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of the platform.

But will Elon Musk, the man who recently lost his position as the world’s richest man, be willing to lose the top job at Twitter? His upcoming tweets will bear the answers.

