Will tender unconditional apology to former TERI chief, Arnab to Delhi HC

Arnab Goswami's counsel apprised the Delhi High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology in a contempt case

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

New Delhi: Former NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy’s lawyer said that he will take instructions while Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s counsel apprised the Delhi High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology in a contempt case filed by late environmentalist and former The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief R.K. Pachauri.

Pachauri had filed a contempt of court petition in February 2016, alleging several media houses for deliberately and contemptuously not following the court’s orders restricting them from publishing sexual harassment claims against him.

“The counsel for the respondent No. 5 (Arnab Goswami) states that she as well will file an affidavit tendering unconditional apology within a period of one (1) week. It is ordered accordingly,” Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora recorded in his order.

The Economic Times and its Senior Assistant Editor Raghav Ohri have already tendered an unconditional apology in the matter.

“The learned counsel for the Respondent Nos. 2 (Economic Times) and 3 (Ohri) states that he has filed an affidavit on behalf of Respondent Nos. 2 and 3, tendering their unconditional apology. Let the same be brought on record within a period of three (3) days,” Justice Arora ordered.

Pachauri had said that he was being subjected to a media trial and that the reports carried by the publications were defamatory and prejudiced his case.

Pachauri, who passed away in 2020, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague while he led the TERI.