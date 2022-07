Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur advances to 1st Grand Slam semifinal

By AP Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Wed - 6 July 22

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova. Photo: AFP

Wimbledon: Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Tunisian dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but dominated the rest of the way. She will next face Tatjana Maria of Germany for a spot in the final.