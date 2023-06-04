Windows 11 handhelds: Focus on Steam Machines

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: With the Asus Rog Ally set to launch on June 13 what should players be prepared for? If one were to attempt classifying the handheld gaming market today, one would arrive at two distinct categories, the first which comprises original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including companies like Nintendo with the Switch and Valve with the Steam Deck, and the second which would third-party manufacturers like ASUS with the ROG Ally, AyaNeo, and ONEXPLAYER. The devices in the first category boast custom hardware and software, while those in the second category rely on hardware derived from laptop components and utilize Windows 11 as their operating system.

As players contemplate their choices regarding handheld devices, it is crucial to consider the unique offerings that each device category provides. Here are some key factors to consider:

1. Exclusive games and dedicated software: If your primary motivation for purchasing a handheld device is the availability of exclusive games and dedicated software, then you shouldn’t be looking at anything other than Nintendo with exclusive franchises like Pokémon, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, and the Mario universe there is a lot here for most players. The Switch’s battery life is decent and the software while minimalistic is as functional as most advanced consoles, add to this the ability to use micro-SD cards and there is a lot here despite it being nearly six years old.

The Steam Deck comes in second on this list, offering a simple and straightforward operating system. Games from Steam are most likely to run well, and many of the early hiccups have been resolved. On the other hand, Windows 11-based handheld consoles present some challenges. Since they are essentially PCs, optimal gaming settings may not be readily available, and power users may need at least 10 minutes to configure settings each time they start a new game.

2. Power and performance: If you are looking for a sharp screen and a smoother play experience in terms of FPS then the Windows 11 devices are the way to go. These devices are equipped with hardware that does well with demanding games because in many ways, they are smaller gaming laptops so if you ever feel the need, you could even use MS Office or any Windows software on them. However, these devices may struggle when playing games that don’t require significant processing power.

For example, Ori and the Will of the Wisp will run great on the ROG Ally but a game like Limbo not so much. On the other hand, expect the Steam Deck to struggle with AAA games in a few years just like the Switch does today.

3. Longevity and support: The Switch and the Steam Deck are likely to enjoy this for quite a while as they have been designed just like consoles in most ways. With the Windows 11 devices, it is a bit more complicated especially when you consider that their silicon is based on chips that receive annual upgrades, and apart from the Ally most other manufacturers in this segment have released successors to their initial offerings. Too many variants could also lead to too much fragmentation and poor software support. On the other hand, transitioning away from the annual refresh model, which is common in PCs and laptops, poses a significant challenge for hardware partnerships.

As you weigh up the pros and cons of each of these categories, it’s important to acknowledge that not many people would be willing to spend over 50,000 rupees (USD 600) on a dedicated gaming device that could potentially become outdated within a year. This raises a critical question for the handheld format that requires prompt attention. Failure to address it swiftly could result in third-party handheld devices experiencing a fate similar to that of the Steam Machines.