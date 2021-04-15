With rise in Covid-19, Gagan Narang changes his wedding plans

The ace marksman had scheduled an elaborate wedding ceremony with all Covid-19 precautions. With the pandemic situation not conducive for a social gathering

By | Published: 10:42 am

Hyderabad: Keeping in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, London Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang, whose marriage with Annu Raj Singh, the former Commonwealth gold medallist, is scheduled for April 21, has decided to make it a total private affair.

The ace marksman had scheduled an elaborate wedding ceremony with all Covid-19 precautions. With the pandemic situation not conducive for a social gathering, Narang has decided to have the marriage in the presence of immediate family members only.

“We had planned and envisioned a different beginning to our new life. However, current pandemic circumstances call for different measures.

“Keeping in view ours and everyone else’s safety and well being, after a careful consideration, we have decided to call off the wedding ceremony events scheduled in Hyderabad next week.’’

Narang said health safety was their top priority. “It would have given us immense joy to have you all with us on our special day and seek your blessings in person, but health and safety of our loved ones is our highest priority. In present times, we acknowledge it may not be possible to do so. With pandemic still a growing concern, we have decided to opt for an intimate ceremony.

“Having said that, myself and Annu are sure that you would be present in thought and spirit with us as we take our wedding vows in the presence of only immediate family members.’’

