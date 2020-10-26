With spike of 45,149 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 79,09,960

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country.

By | Published: 12:42 pm

New Delhi: With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India’s total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 81,069 active cases, while 7,10,843 people have recovered and 10,905 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 96,688 active cases, while 2,94,910 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,332 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 37,017 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 30,606 and 26,744 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).