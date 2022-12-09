Wiz Films goes on floors for its first yet-untitled feature film

Hyderabad: Wiz Films’ yet-untitled film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev and many more has now hit the floors this December. The film – an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together – is currently being shot in Mumbai and will later be shot in Kolkata. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Wiz Films, a global content production company spearheaded by Viraf Sarkari, is all set to entertain and inspire people around the globe through innovative and powerful storytelling. It aims to produce and create original content that inspires people all over the world.

As the film has gone on floors, producer Viraf Sarkari said, “This is our first feature film production and we are extremely delighted to begin this journey with a socially relevant film being put together by a multi-award-winning and talented team of actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Jaya Ahsan, our writer Ritesh Shah, DOP Avik Mukhopadhyay, and music director Shantanu Moitra. We are happy to partner with KVN & HT Content Studio as producers for this amazing film. This is just the beginning, as we await more outstanding films from the house of Wiz Films.”

The film is being directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – a National Award-winning filmmaker who always has the urge to tell a story in a different and edgier way and will soon start shooting with a powerful ensemble cast. Speaking on the occasion, Aniruddha said, “I am happy to do this film that has a story layered with intrigue which reveals itself over time. How faced with odds, people come together to form a strong unit. I am happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast and crew. I am sure Viraf and I will have a great journey together.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for pulling off any kind of role effortlessly, said, “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director and thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard.”

Leading lady Sanjana Sanghi said, “It was that rare moment every artiste craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.”