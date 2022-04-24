| Woman And Son Dies In Road Accident In Nalgonda

Woman and son dies in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:58 AM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A woman and her son died in a hit and run in incident at Vangamarthy of Shaligiwraram mandal in the district.

The victims were Kambala Sayamma(70) and her son Avilaiah(48) from Narsimhulagudem of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district.

The road accident took place at 9 pm on Saturday, when an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle on which the victims were travelling and sped away.

The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital at Nakrekal for autopsy.

The police have making efforts to identify the vehicle involved in hit and run incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .