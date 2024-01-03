Woman arrested in Hyderabad for threatening cabbies of lodging sexual assault complaints, extorting money

On a complaint from a man whom Sultana met near the KBR Park at Jubilee Hills, the police registered a case and took her into custody. During interrogation, the woman admitted to extorting money from at least 17 persons.

Hyderabad: A woman who extorted money from men after threatening them of lodging complaints of sexual assault, was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police.

The woman, Sumaiya Sultana (32), a resident of Shastripuram, stood at public places requesting lift from car drivers. After travelling for some distance in the vehicle, she would threaten the drivers of lodging a case for sexually assaulting her in the car, said Jubilee Hills police.