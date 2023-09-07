| Woman Arrested With 15 Kg Poppy In Jammu

Woman arrested with 15 kg poppy in Jammu

By PTI Published Date - 11:26 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Jammu: Police arrested a woman drugs peddler and seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy, officials here said on Thursday.

A police team rounded up Shinder Kaur, who was acting in a suspicious manner, from the bus stand area, they said.

They seized 15 kilogrammes of poppy from Kaur, who hails from Punjab, the officials added.

A case was registered and the accused arrested. Further investigation is underway.

