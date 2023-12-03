Woman killed a day before her marriage in UP’s Prayagraj

The family members of the woman filed a complaint accusing the brother-in-law of the woman, Tara Chandra Bind, of killing her.

By IANS Published Date - 10:41 AM, Sun - 3 December 23

Representational Image

Prayagraj: A day before her marriage, a young woman was found dead in a field in Dalapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abhishek Bharti, said that the police received information that the body of Reena, 20, was found in a field on Saturday evening.

He added that the family members of the woman filed a complaint accusing the brother-in-law of the woman, Tara Chandra Bind, of killing her.

An FIR has been registered and police are trying to arrest him.

The DCP said that it was found that the woman had allegedly eloped with the accused thrice in the past and had returned to her home only 10 days ago.

Abhishek said that during questioning, Reena’s elder sister Meena said that two days ago her husband Bind had allegedly threatened her that if Reena got married somewhere else, he would kill her.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.