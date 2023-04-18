Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap in Sangareddy

The two were on their way to Sangareddy from their native place in Moosapet village of Pedda Shankarampet Mandal when the accident happened.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

The two were on their way to Sangareddy from their native place in Moosapet village of Pedda Shankarampet Mandal when the accident happened.

Sangareddy: A woman died while her husband sustained serious injuries in a road accident on NH-161 at Sulthanpur village of Chowtakur Mandal on Tuesday. The two were traveling on a moped bike when a speeding lorry hit the bike.

While C Akshitha Reddy (27), died on the spot, her husband Srinivas Reddy, suffered multiple injuries. The two were on their way to Sangareddy from their native place in Moosapet village of Pedda Shankarampet Mandal when the accident happened. The couple have two children.

A case has been registered.