More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Former Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad Anna Saheb Mane along with other leaders joined the BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: After NCP leaders and former MLAs, many Shiv Sena leaders are now joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Former Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad Anna Saheb Mane along with other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.

The Chief Minister welcomed the leaders into the partyfold by formally offering the party scarf. Along with former MLA Anna Saheb Mane, Santhosh Kumar from Gangapur Constituency and Aurangabad NCP Youth president Prashant Patil also joined the BRS.

Anna Saheb Mane, who served as MLA for two times, holds political weight in the region. Santhosh Kumar contested from Gangapur from NCP party and had secured 82,000 votes.

