Woman, paramour held for murdering her husband in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 06:36 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman and her alleged paramour were arrested on the charges of murdering her husband in Dahegaon mandal centre on Friday.

Briefing details of the arrests, Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabu and Dahegaon Sub-Inspector K Raju said Banda Manjula alias Sujatha, wife of Mallesh and Gurla Raju, both belonging to Dahegaon mandal headquarters were apprehended for killing her husband by strangulation on July 25.

On being interrogated, Manjula confessed to trying to eliminate Mallesh (33) after being encouraged by Raju to do so. She admitted that she attempted to throttle her husband as part of her plan murder him. A farmer by profession, Mallesh was admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar. He was discharged on July 28. However, he breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital on the same day.

Differences cropped up between the couple when Mallesh learnt that Manjula was moving closely with Raju a year back. Elders tried to unite the pair, but Manjula did not mend her ways. She admitted that she came into contact with Raju, a neighbor, six years back. Hailing from Ellur village in Penchikalpet mandal, she was married to Mallesh 13 years back. The couple has a daughter aged eleven years.

Based on a complaint received from Sattaiah, the brother of Mallesh, a murder case was registered. Investigations were taken up.