Woman tries to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother, arrested

By IANS Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Gurugram: A former employee was arrested by Gurugram police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh‘s mother Shabnam Singh.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy, a resident of Khirki village in Delhi, allegedly threatened to implicate mother Shabnam Singh in a false case and damage the family’s reputation.

She had allegedly demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion amount from Singh’s mother but she was caught red-handed by the Gurugram police on Tuesday while taking Rs 5 lakh in advance.

However, the woman was later released on police bail after joining the investigation. Shabnam Singh filed a complaint on Monday at the DLF Phase-1 police station, saying that in in 2022, she hired Kaushik as a caretaker for Zorawar Singh, the younger brother of Yuvraj Singh, as Zorawar Singh was suffering from depression for the last 10 years, it said.

She alleged that after a few days, she felt that the caretaker was not professional and Kaushik was trapping her son and fired her. Shabnam Singh also said in her complaint that in May 2023, the woman started sending messages and calls continuously on WhatsApp to her, threatening her that if she was not given money, she would implicate Shabnam Singh’s family in a false case and defame the entire family.

In lieu of this, the woman demanded Rs 40 lakh from the complainant. She alleged that on July 19, she received a message on her WhatsApp from the accused woman that she would file a case against her on July 23, after which her entire family would be defamed.

On this, the complainant sought time from the woman to collect such a huge amount, after which it was decided to pay Rs 5 lakh by Monday and when the woman came to collect Rs 5 lakh at Mega Mall in Gurugram on Tuesday, the police arrested her red-handed.

“Based on a complaint given by the former cricketer’s mother a case under section 384 (extortion) was registered against the woman at DLF Phase-1 police station,” DCP, East, Nitish Aggarwal said.

