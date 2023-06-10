Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh sends birthday wishes to actor Balakrishna

Hyderabad: Yuvraj Singh survived lung cancer as we all know. The retired Indian cricketer is not only a hero for his exceptional performances to the team but also a hero for fighting back in life with cancer and making a solid comeback which will stay in history forever. Yuvraj Singh is helping out all the cancer patients since his survival with the disease. He is doing his part in the form of foundation and donations.

Today, Yuvraj Singh sends birthday wishes to the Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who is doing a similar service to cancer patients across the nation. Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Yuvi shared a picture of him with Balayya on his Twitter and wished the actor on his birthday. The picture was clicked when Balakrishna and Yuvraj Singh crossed similar paths for helping out cancer fighters.

Yuvraj Singh thanked Balakrishna for his services through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. He called Balayya an inspiration in his birthday greetings to the actor.

On the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday today, the teaser of his upcoming movie Bhagavanth Kesari was also released.