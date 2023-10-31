Women techies in Hyderabad seek more flexible work hours

During the pandemic, many employees, especially women, embraced the convenience and flexibility of working from home, as they were able to manage work and household responsibilities efficiently

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 12:39 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

The approach will empower women to maintain their professional careers and personal obligations.

Hyderabad: After TCS and other IT companies made work from the office mandatory, it appears that a semblance of normalcy is returning to the corporate world, a trend that signifies a shift from remote work, which grew into prominence during the Covid pandemic.

However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, there is a growing consensus that the IT industry may see a shift from working from home to working from the office.

“I am very excited to come back to the office and be in the work environment, but it will get difficult for me to manage my responsibilities at home and kids if I start working from the office again. It was very feasible to finish my office work and handle my personal things while working remotely,” said an IT employee.

While remote work had many benefits, the concept was also new, and many women have been managing their work and responsibilities effectively for years through various means like household help and child care services before the pandemic. Currently, women employees have become used to remote work and wish the workspaces to be more accommodative and flexible to them.

“Women definitely have advantages while working from home, but there were many women who used to work from office before the pandemic and found their way out, on the other side offices should be more accommodative, and as long as women can handle their responsibilities, offices should be flexible about her situation and not be very harsh,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT Principal Secretary.

Striking a balance between remote and in-office work, where the emphasis is on what works best for both the individual and the organisation, will help create a more adaptable and supportive work culture.

“Coming to offices should not be a rule cast in stone. Work spaces should be flexible about the situation of the employees. Broadly, the norm should be work from office, and depending on individual circumstances, people ought to be helped in managing their personal activities,” he added.

To create more inclusive work environments, companies might embrace greater flexibility, acknowledging that employees have responsibilities outside of the workplace. Offices may be more accommodating and focus on the employee’s ability to fulfill their responsibilities, rather than rigidly adhering to specific office hours or locations.

This approach will enable companies to accommodate various realities and empower women to maintain their professional careers while successfully managing their family responsibilities.

