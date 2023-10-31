| Wont Be Able To Release Water To Tn Says Karnataka Deputy Cm Shivakumar After Cwrc Order

By PTI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Tue - 31 October 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed the state’s inability to release water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu as directed by the CWRC, saying it does not have adequate water in its Cauvery basin.

His statement comes after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had on Monday recommended Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day for 15 days from November 1.

Shivakumar, who holds the water resource portfolio, said the inflow of water in the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam is insufficient to release water to the neighbouring state.

“The inflow in KRS Dam is nil. We don’t have the strength to release water,” he told reporters here and added that 815 cusecs of water flows naturally from KRS and Kabini dams to Tamil Nadu.

“There is only about 51 TMC water left in the Cauvery basin. Presently, the water stored is required to meet the drinking water requirement,” Shivakumar said.

Tamil Nadu had demanded 13,000 cusecs of water everyday.