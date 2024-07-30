World leaders, investors looking at India, don’t miss golden chance: PM to India Inc

Says Modi government does not lack political will and will take all decisions keeping in mind 'nation-first approach'

By PTI Published Date - 30 July 2024, 01:41 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the CII post-Budget conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said investors from across the world are keenly looking at India and the domestic industry must rise and seize this ‘golden chance’ to play its role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a CII post-Budget conference on ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’, he said, the Modi government does not lack political will and will take all decisions keeping in mind ‘nation-first approach’.

India is growing at 8 per cent and the day is not far when the country will become the third-largest economy globally from the current fifth position, he said.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence that this feat of becoming the third-largest economy will be achieved in his ongoing third term.

He also recalled various measures announced in the Budget, especially for promoting the MSME sector which creates crores of jobs.

“Today, the whole world is looking at India and you. The policies of the government and commitment and investment are becoming foundation of global development. Investors across the world are keen to come to India. World leaders are filled with positivity for India. This is the golden chance for the Indian industry and we should not lose this opportunity,” Modi said.

The domestic industry, he said, should compete with the government to make India a developed nation by 2047 and also make it a global player in sunrise sectors.

“The intent and commitment of the government is clear. Whether it is nation first, or $5 trillion economy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat–we are working with full focus,” he said.