Explained: What is ‘Viksit Bharat’ that is often mentioned by PM Modi, other cabinet Ministers?

Launching the initiative 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth', Prime Minister Modi said every person in India, all institutions and organisations in the country must move forward with pledge that whatever they do should be for a developed India.

Viksit Bharat, the phrase that we have been hearing very often lately, in simple terms means “Developed/Advanced India”. It is a happiness-induced development model engineered by the Centre, which seems more relevant than the model of economic development, which India has been following for years. A resolution to this effect was passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2023.

Launching the initiative ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’, Prime Minister Modi said every person in India, all institutions and organisations in the country must move forward with pledge that whatever they do should be for a developed India. “The focus of your goals and your resolution should only be for developed India,” said the Prime Minister.

What is the goal of this initiative?

The aim of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative is to elevate India to the status of a “developed nation” by the year 2024, which will be the centenary year of India’s independence.

The initiative by the Centre is aimed at creating a blueprint for India’s development in the next 25 years. The project aims to elevate the country into a position of a global leader in technology and innovation, while becoming a model state for social welfare and human development.

How does the Centre plan to achieve this status by 2024?

The Centre plans to achieve this status by focusing on the important aspects such as structural transformation, increasing competitiveness, government reforms, organising labour markets and seizing opportunities in Green Revolution.

A special focus would be laid on all these aspects to ensure the desired growth and advancement of the country as well as its citizens.

According to the Prime Minister’s vision, Viksit Bharat @2047, the pursuit of turning Indian into a “developed nation” by the stipulated time of the year 2047 will actively involve the youth of the country for the formulation of national plans and goals of the country.