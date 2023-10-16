| World Spine Day All About Spinal Health And Mobility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: World Spine Day is celebrated on October 16th every year. This day signifies the importance of spine mobility and physical activity to keep your spine healthy. Word Spine Day was first celebrated in the year 2008.

This day highlights the burden of spine pain and disability across the world. It aims to promote good posture, responsible lifting along with healthy working conditions.

“World Spine Day strives to raise awareness about the prevalence of spinal issues and their significant impact on daily life. Many of these discomforts can be mitigated through simple lifestyle adjustments. However, if they persist, seeking professional assistance is strongly advised.”

Back pain can range from muscle aching to stabling like sensation.

When to consult a doctor:

Pain lasts for more than a week, doesn’t improve with rest, Pain goes down one or both legs, causes weakness or numbness in one or both legs and many more.

Take proactive steps to prevent spinal discomfort by incorporating these habits:

Engage in regular exercise, manage a healthy weight, prioritize good posture, and make mindful lifestyle choices. Additionally, steering clear of smoking is crucial, as nicotine’s vasoconstrictive effects hinder blood vessel efficiency.

For swift and effective recovery, seeking professional medical advice is highly recommended.

By- Antariksh Lahiri