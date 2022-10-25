‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94

Hyderabad: An Iranian man nicknamed the “dirtiest man in the world”, for not taking a shower for decades, has died at the age of 94, according to State media reports.
Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half-a-century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars.
Haji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick”, the agency quoted a local official as saying.
But “for the first time, a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” IRNA news agency reported.
A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.