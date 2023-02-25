WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season

Mumbai Indians released a video on its social media handles to unveil the jersey

By ANI Published Date - 01:37 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians released a video on its social media handles to unveil the jersey. The side led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur start their campaign on March 4 against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil stadium.

The side’s newly-formed coaching team for the women’s team comprises Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Team Mentor and Bowling Coach) and Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach).

In its inaugural edition, five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping INR 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was secured by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.