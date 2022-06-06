Wrestling club to host kushti competition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:01 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to witness the first-ever wrestling competition titled ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem Kesari’ in the second week of June. Mohd Abdul Subhan, who is from the Khader Pahelwan Wrestling Club, is organizing the championship from June 8 to 12 at the Red Hills playground in the city.

On the first day, the participants will give body measurements and weight at the camp. Abdul Subhan, who trains youngsters at his wrestling club, says the championship is being organized for the first time in the State with an aim of uniting people of different faiths.

The city has many wrestling, also known as kushti, schools in areas such as Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar, Barkas, and a few other parts of the Old City. Those practicing wrestling are called the Pahelwans. While some charge a fee to teach, some others do so for free.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .