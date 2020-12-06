Yadadri temple teems with devotees

It took one hour for the devotees to have darshan at Balalayam. The devotees were allowed darshan only after thermal screening and sanitation of the hands.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was teeming with devotees on Sunday with serpentine queues seen right from early morning.

It took one hour for the devotees to have darshan at Balalayam. The devotees were allowed darshan only after thermal screening and sanitation of the hands. The temple authorities made all arrangements for the purpose in view of the heavy rush of the devotees.

Personal vehicles were not allowed on to the hill shrine in view of ongoing temple development works and huge rush of devotees.

Special arrangements were made near Tulsi Cottages for parking of the vehicles.

