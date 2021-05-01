Yasaswi Kondepudi winning hearts with melodious songs

Yasaswi Kondepudi is all set to hit the industry with his soothing music, and create his own benchmark

Viewers who have been hooked to the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa don’t need special introduction to the young talented singer Yasaswi Kondepudi who has become a household name within a short period. This MBBS student has stolen many hearts with his melodious voice and choice of songs, and, of course, by winning the title of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa which was telecast on ZEE Telugu.

Telugu audience across the globe obsessed over this young medico’s renditions. Social media became the plus point for Yasaswi, thousands of people showered their love through votes and videos. The Life Of Ram song from the film Jaanu sung by Yasaswi in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa gave him the biggest break which made millions of viewers turn towards him. It’s not just ordinary people but he even made celebrity fans like MM Keeravani, actor Ali, and many more who appreciated him personally.

“I never expected I would win Sa Re Ga Ma Pa title, I still don’t believe it — it has just happened because of my parents and love from the public. A big thanks to the judges who supported and guided me,” says the 25-year-old musical genius who “used to be a bit nervous in the beginning while facing the camera”.

“I gave shows before entering the show too, but facing the camera for the first time was a different experience,” he shares.

Music, as they say, runs in his genes. His parents are singers and have their own orchestra in Kakinada. From the time he was in Class III, he was playing the keyboard and was part of their orchestra. “I was never into singing during my formative years. However, I think playing the keyboard helped me gain Swara gnanam. I used to go with my parents for their concerts and admire them. Much later, I started my own YouTube channel under the name ‘Yasaswi Kondepudi’ and I garnered 40,000 followers, which made me more confident about myself,” says the final-year student from Andhra Medical College, Kakinada.

Quiz him about his love life, he smiles and he says, “My love story started when I was in Class III and it’s going on; she likes me as a singer rather than as a doctor. And yes, she is a bathroom singer too,” he smiles.

Currently, the medico is busy with shows from his music band called YK Concert. The band, which has his friends and sister who is also a singer, presents two-hour musical shows. Yasaswi has been busy recording songs for 10 movies, including the song Gaganamu daati yegarali choodu from Miles of Love.

