Year starts with a new chapter: Nabha Natesh

The year 2020 ended on a nice note and the new year began with a commercial potboiler for Nabha Natesh

“After so many sad and gloomy days, it was a positive turn for me this Sankranti with the movie Alludu Adhurs releasing in theatres. The year ended on a nice note and began with a fresh chapter in 2021. It’s going to be a good entertainer I hope the fans would surely enjoy the film on the silver screen,” says Nabha interacting with the press ahead of the release.

“First it was Tenet and then came Wonder Woman, and then Solo Brathuke So Better — films that I got to see making good money in India,” says the actor who admits that she is a bit tense ahead of Alludu Adhurs release. “However, I am pumped,” she adds.

Variations

Nabha had to learn swimming, which she loathed very much as a young girl, to play the character. “I had the fear of getting tanned after seeing my cousins. I never learnt it after that. But, since the character demanded, I had to learn swimming while shooting the film. We have some underwater shots. It was quite an experience.”

The actor says that it is a commercial entertainer and the character has different variations. Audiences got to see me as a proper Telangana girl speaking the local dialect throwing tantrums at the hero in iSmart Shankar. And the Solo Brathuke’s character is very soft in nature, girl-next-door type. But Alludu Adhurs has everything, a mixture of all. It is a proper commercial outing.”

Tough time shooting

Nabha had a tough time shooting with the injured left hand after she fell in the washroom in Dubai. She had to return to India, undergo a surgery. “Just after two weeks of break, I was back on sets. Everybody supported me well, I shot the song Nadhila Nadhila in Kashmir.”

Nabha says she is quite lucky to get such on-screen characters. “Irrespective of the time of there, I have a lot of importance. I think I am quite lucky and grateful. I should say I am greedy about doing such roles on-screen. The universe is blessing me with that kind of roles,” she adds.

Nabha is someone who would spend time painting artworks during her time off. “Since I got busy, I could not post any on my Insta account. A massive portrait of Charlie Chaplin, I kept it to give final touches. I have been painting ever since I was a kid. I have been taking classes, represented State competition, won prizes. After college, I got a bit lazy. Now, it serves me as a therapy amidst hectic film shootings.”

