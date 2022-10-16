“You made us a family”: ‘Harry Potter’ star cast pays tribute to ‘Hagrid’ Robbie Coltrane

According to the reports of Deadline, Robbie died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been suffering from ill health for the past two years.

Washington: Actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter‘ films passed away on Friday at the age of 72.

Robbie was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this year, the cast reunited for the HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Coltrane grew emotional while he reminisced about his time filming the series. In the special, Coltrane tearfully said that despite the franchise’s conclusion marking “an end of an era,” they will continue to live on in generations to come.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children will show them to their children so you could be watching in 50 years’ times, easy — I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will,” he said.

Following his demise, the star cast of ‘Harry Potter’ is mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane.

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter alongside Coltrane’s Hagrid, said in a statement, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us constantly laughing as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel fortunate that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who portrayed the role of Hermoine Granger in Potter said in a statement shared on her Instagram story, “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermoine.”

Tom Felton, who portrayed the role of Draco Malfoy, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Coltrane. In a caption alongside a photo of Coltrane, Radcliffe, Watson and himself, Felton said, “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Potter films, said, “I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun. And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st every day a movie set and said ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great.’ Thank you for that.”

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great”. Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022



Meanwhile, James’ twin Oliver Phelps, who starred as George Weasley, took to Twitter to reflect on the London premiere of the first Potter film: “November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. ‘Soak this in lads, it’s like a Rolls-Royce for your first car’! Robbie [Coltrane] when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x.”

November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. “Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car”! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) October 14, 2022



Matthew Lewis, who portrayed the role of Neville Longbottom, described Coltrane as someone who “always made you smile.” He shared, “Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x.”

Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) October 14, 2022



“Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly,” Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley, wrote on Instagram. “Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace.”

“The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault,” wrote David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, on Instagram while sharing a photo of Coltrane. “You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed.”

Warwick Davis, who portrayed the role of Filius Flitwick, shared, “I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.x”

While Coltrane will forever be known to millions as Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, he was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995’s ‘GoldenEye’ and 1999’s ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

Most recently, Coltrane returned to his ‘Harry Potter’ roots and appeared in HBO Max’s 20th-anniversary Return to Hogwarts’ reunion special along with Radcliffe and other stars like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint among others from the cast, as per Variety.