Youngster stabbed to death in Sangareddy over Rs 5,000

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster from Chatrinaka was murdered by his friends in Ranjole of Zaheerabad mandal in Sangareddy district, reportedly over a matter of Rs 5,000, last Sunday. The murder came to light when the police arrested two of his friends on Friday.

The victim, identified as Vishal (22), a resident of Uppuguda in Chatrinaka, was into the business of selling used vehicles. According to the police, Vishal recently had a fight over Rs 5,000 with his friends Nazeer and Jahed, due to which the two bore a grudge against Vishal and decided to kill him, for which they roped in two more of their friends.

On Sunday, on the pretext of a road trip they took Vishal in a car to Zaheerabad. As he did not return even on Sunday night, his family members started enquiring and approached the Chatrinaka police. Over suspicion, the police detained Nazeer and Jahed and interrogated them on Thursday, following which they confessed that they had got Vishal drunk and stabbed him to death.

The decomposed body was recovered from Gudapally in Chiragpally on Friday and shifted to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for autopsy. Officials said efforts were on to nab the other suspects, who are absconding.

